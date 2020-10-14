Raiders' defense answered second-half call in upset win over Chiefs

Raiders' defense answered second-half call in win vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Paul Guenther didn’t spend halftime of a Raiders-Chiefs game Sunday drawing up a season’s worth of new calls. Didn’t totally change any scheme. Didn’t stand on a chair punching holes through a picture of Patrick Mahomes.

Guenther’s message was simple: Understand better how Kansas City is attacking. Make you-know-who as uncomfortable as possible. Keep coming at the Super Bowl MVP quarterback and his half-a-billion dollar contract.

Do more than you have been.

Las Vegas defenders followed their coordinator’s guidance better than perhaps he could have even hoped, a major reason the Raiders departed Arrowhead Stadium a 40-32 winner.