Raiders defeat Vikings in second preseason game, 26-20

The Raiders have completed their second preseason game of the year, defeating the Minnesota Vikings. But much like in the Hall of Fame game, most of the key starters did not play for the Raiders. That includes the likes of Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller, etc.

One of the main differences in this game was that Josh Jacobs did not play in this contest. Instead, it was Zamir White who got the start. While his numbers were very pedestrian, it was notable that he did play ahead of veterans Kenyan Drake and Ameer Abdullah.

Both Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens led touchdown drives for the Raiders and made several big plays on third down. They were able to convert multiple fourth-down conversions to keep drives alive that led to points.

The biggest storyline from this game was the offensive line, once again. Brandon Parker remains out with an injury, but it was seventh-round pick Thayer Munford who got the start at right tackle.

Alex Leatherwood didn’t get onto the field until the second half and that feels somewhat notable considering he is in a battle for a starting job entering Year 2. Even after the Parker injury, it appears that Leatherwood continues to tumble down the depth chart.

Overall, it was a fairly successful preseason game for the Raiders. Their next preseason game will be against the Dolphins in Miami on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Don’t be surprised if this is the game in which Josh McDaniels plays some more of his starters on both sides of the ball.

