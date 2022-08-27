Raiders defeat Patriots in final week of preseason, win 23-6

The Raiders have finished their preseason slate, winning all four games. They concluded with a win over the Patriots in Las Vegas despite no big-name players taking the field. It was quite an impressive preseason for the Raiders as they won all four contests in August.

The story of this game was the defense for the Raiders. While the starters didn’t play on defense, they went up against the first-string offense of New England for the entire first half.

They allowed just three points and forced an interception against Mac Jones. It was an incredible performance, showing off their depth across the defense. Players such as Malcolm Koonce, Tashawn Bower, and Luke Masterson all had strong days.

The Raiders will kick off the 2022 season by taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. That game will occur in two weeks, but the Raiders now must cut their roster down to 53 before the Tuesday deadline of 4:00 PM ET.

