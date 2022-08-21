Raiders defeat Dolphins, improve to 3-0 in preseason

The Raiders have completed their third preseason game of the season, defeating the Miami Dolphins 15-13. They have improved to 3-0 in the preseason.

The Raiders did not play many key starters at all, including Josh Jacobs. They opted to play several young players and even limited the number of snaps for rookies like Zamir White and Dylan Parham.

The story of this game was the run defense for the Raiders. They allowed just 37 total rushing yards in Week 2 on 18 carries. The interior defensive line played well with the longest rush only being 12 yards.

The offense struggled for the Raiders, but that is to be expected considering how many of their big-time starters didn’t play. Jarrett Stidham was the best quarterback for the Raiders, throwing for 80 yards on 10 attempts. The leading rusher was rookie Brittan Brown, totaling 70 yards on nine carries.

They will finish their preseason slate against the Patriots on Friday at 8:15 PM ET before getting ready for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. But much like the first three preseason games, don’t expect to see the starters at all next week either.

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire