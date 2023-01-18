Raiders DC Patrick Graham will coach one of the Senior Bowl teams

Believe it or not, the 2023 Senior Bowl is just a few weeks away. The Raiders will have a major interest in some of the top seniors in the country as they own the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft.

They will get an up-close look at some of the best players in the country as their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, will coach the National Team. That news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The @seniorbowl will name #Bears OC Luke Getsy the head coach of the American team and #Raiders DC Patrick Graham the head coach of the National team, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

The Senior Bowl used to be coached by the head coaches of the two lowest-finishing teams with returning coaching staffs. But over the last few two years, the college bowl games have expanded their coaching searches to up-and-coming coordinators in an effort to develop more coaching candidates.

Graham was hired by Josh McDaniels ahead of the 2022 season to be the team’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he was with the Giants in the same role. This will be an excellent chance for him to get a shot at coaching in front of all 32 teams down in Mobile, Alabama.

The first practice for the Senior Bowl will be on February 1 with the game taking place on Saturday, February 4.

