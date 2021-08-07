Raiders new DB coach Ron Milus got Johnathan Abram to ‘turn the volume down’

You don’t have to be a Raiders fan to know Johnathan Abram is a loud human being. You’d just have to have watched the 2019 Hard Knocks to know that. He talks. A lot. One might say constantly.

Early on the Raiders players said several times that they fed off of Abram’s energy. The problem, however, is it hasn’t ever really translated to the field. Whether with Abram’s performance or his supposed effect on the defense as a whole. In fact, the defense seemed lost last season and no one seemed more lost than Abram. So, perhaps it’s time for a different approach.

Enter Ron Milus.

The Raiders new DB coach brings with him a proven track record of getting outstanding performances from his players. One of his biggest projects since taking over the job is to try and get the best out of the Raiders former first round safety.

“John has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” said Milus. “We asked him ‘hey John, can you come in a little bit lighter’? What did he do? He came in a little lighter. John, you guys know John, he chirps a little bit, right? Turn your volume down, just a little bit, John.’ He’s done that.

“I think it’s going to make him a better player. That’s just me. When it’s all set and done, he’s got to do it on Sundays in September to December. But John has gotten better in my opinion. Just doing the little things right, trying to get his body in the right position. You’re asking me? I think John’s going to have a great year.”

Abram wants to be great. There’s no question about that. Milus — who coached the DB’s with the Chargers the past eight seasons — said he is not judging any of the Raiders’ young corners by what they did last season. That they all get a clean slate. Abram is clearly trying to take advantage of the fresh start.

There is an opportunity here for Abram to turn things around. Gus Bradley’s defense is more about simple concepts as opposed to the volume of packages that Paul Guenther ran. It’s also, as Rod Marinelli puts it, and “effort-based defense” which should fit Abram’s style perfectly if he can seize it.

