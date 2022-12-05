Will Raiders’ Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow play against the Rams this week?

Raiders could get some reinforcements this week.

Or maybe not.

Tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) were put on the injured reserve list back on Nov. 10.

Both players have missed the past four games and are eligible to come off the short-term injured reserve list this week.

But one problem: it’s a short week where the Raiders will play the Rams on Thursday at SoFi Stadium.

“We’re gonna talk about that,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said on Monday. “Obviously with no practice and those kind of things, it’s a little bit of a unique situation. We’re going to have discussions later this morning, once we get a handle a handle where our team is relative to the health of it in terms of anything needs to happen. It’s a tricky situation.”

It would be a surprise if both players play on Thursday considering how much time was missed.

The Raiders (5-7) already began preparations for the Rams on Monday.

Las Vegas is on a three-game win streak after defeating the Chargers 27-20 on Sunday.