Raiders' Daniel Carlson has silenced concerns after rough end to 2019

To this day there is no real explanation for kicker Daniel Carlson’s slump over the last six games last season.

One minute the Raiders’ kicker soared, connecting on 22 of his first 24 field goal attempts, the next he struggled, missing six of his next 19 kicks and misfiring on two PAT attempts.

Absent an explanation, all Carlson can do is make sure it doesn’t happen again. Now in his third season with the Raiders, he is off to a sizzling start, connecting on 11 of 12 field goals, including 3 for 3 from 50 or more yards.

In fact, aside from pushing a 41-yard field goal attempt wide left against the New England Patriots and missing a PAT last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, Carlson has been perfect.