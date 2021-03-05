Raiders cutting Richie Incognito

Richie Incognito will soon be a free agent.

The Raiders will release Incognito, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move will take Incognito’s $5.475 million cap hit off the Raiders’ salary cap. He will have no dead cap hit.

Incognito had season-ending ankle injury last year but is now running again.

The 37-year-old Incognito has had several off-field issues, but he’s still a player who will draw some interest in free agency from a team looking to improve its offensive line this year.

