Raiders cutting Richie Incognito
Richie Incognito will soon be a free agent.
The Raiders will release Incognito, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The move will take Incognito’s $5.475 million cap hit off the Raiders’ salary cap. He will have no dead cap hit.
Incognito had season-ending ankle injury last year but is now running again.
The 37-year-old Incognito has had several off-field issues, but he’s still a player who will draw some interest in free agency from a team looking to improve its offensive line this year.
Raiders cutting Richie Incognito originally appeared on Pro Football Talk