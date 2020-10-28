Raiders 'on cutting edge of beating' coronavirus, Jon Gruden claims

Raiders on 'cutting edge of beating' COVID-19, Gruden claims originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

From maskless fundraisers to unregulated personnel in the locker room to unworn trackers, the season has been a wild ride for the Raiders in their attempts to follow the NFL’s stringent COVID-19 protocols.

The most significant on-field effects were felt last week when the Raiders had to play without starting offensive tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive for COVID-19, and safety Johnathan Abram, who was on the reserve list despite no positive test because he had been close to Brown on Oct. 20.

The rest of the starting offensive line was able to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but all four had to sit out practice all week under league contact tracing rules. That process was complicated by Brown’s inconsistent use of the tracking devices required for anyone who enters the team facility.

From the outside, the team’s adherence to the coronavirus rules and regulations has been inconsistent at best.