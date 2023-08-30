Raiders' cuts include Keelan Cole, Phillip Dorsett, Alex Bars

The Raiders were the last team to announce their moves to reach the 53-player roster limit.

Veteran receivers Phillip Dorsett and Keelan Cole and right guard Alex Bars were among their cuts. Bars started 14 games for the Raiders in 2022, but Greg Van Roten beat him out for the job.

The Raiders also released center Hroniss Grasu, safety Jaquan Johnson, defensive end Isaac Rochell, receiver Cam Sims, running back Damien Williams, defensive end Jordan Willis and cornerback Duke Shelley.

They waived defensive end David Agoha, defensive tackle Matthew Butler, offensive guard McClendon Curtis, tight end Cole Fotheringham, safety Jaydon Grant, cornerback Tyler Hall, cornerback Azizi Hearn, linebacker Kana'i Mauga, running back Sincere McCormick, offensive guard Netane Muti, defensive end Adam Plant, tight end John Samuel Shenker, defensive end George Tarlas, linebacker Drake Thomas and cornerback Sam Webb.

Finally, the Raiders placed offensive tackle Dalton Wagner on season-ending injured reserve.

The team kept three quarterbacks with Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell backing up Jimmy Garoppolo.