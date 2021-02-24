Raiders cut Tyrell Williams

Two years ago, the Raiders signed wide receiver Tyrell Williams to a four-year, $44 million contract. Williams caught just 42 passes in a Raiders uniform, and now he’s done.

The Raiders announced today that they have released Williams.

Williams, who made $22 million in his two seasons, was OK but not great in 2019. In 2020, he missed the entire season with a torn labrum in his shoulder.

The 29-year-old Williams entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Western Oregon, and he worked his way into becoming a 1,000-yard receiver in his second season. But he was never that productive again, and now he’s a free agent just looking for a new NFL home.

