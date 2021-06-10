Raiders cut troubled S Kemah Siverand

For the second time in a week, the Raiders have cut one of their young safeties. They waived Rashaan Gaulden last week and now have parted ways with Kemah Siverand. Though Siverand’s departure comes a few months after he initially put his roster spot in danger.

Back in late February Siverand was arrested on charges of street racing and evading police. The former undrafted free agent was already on his second chance after he had been cut by the Seahawks prior to the 2020 seasons for sneaking a girl into the team hotel in the middle of a pandemic.

Whenever these kinds of incidents occur, the team has to decide whether the player’s on-field talent outweighs his off-field issues. Clearly, the Raiders initially gave Siverand the chance to prove he was worth holding onto. But with OTA’s coming to a close today, they no longer felt that way and cut him loose.

His roster spot is taken with the addition of veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

