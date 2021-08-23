The Raiders have made a few roster moves on Monday, cutting three players while bringing back another.

Las Vegas announced the team has re-signed offensive lineman Devery Hamilton, who spent the offseason program and early portion of training camp with the club. Hamilton played his final collegiate season at Duke following four years at Stanford.

Hamilton was waived earlier this month with a non-football injury according to the team.

The Raiders waived punter Corliss Waitman along with releasing cornerback Rasul Douglas and guard Parker Ehinger.

Douglas played 14 games with 11 starts for the Panthers last year, recording nine passes defensed. Ehingerhas bounced around since Kansas City selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft, also playing for the Cowboys, Jaguars, Cardinals, and Ravens. Waitman spent last year with the Steelers.

Raiders cut three, sign Devery Hamilton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk