The Raiders signed linebacker Te'Von Coney on Aug. 17. They waived him Thursday.

The team announced the transaction.

Coney originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spending part of the season on the club’s practice squad.

The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, native played four years at Notre Dame. He saw action in 50 games with 29 starts and totaled 314 tackles, 24.5 for loss, with seven sacks and one interception.

Raiders cut Te’von Coney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk