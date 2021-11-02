Raiders cut Nathan Peterman

Quarterback Nathan Peterman won’t be with the Raiders when they return from their bye week against the Giants.

According to multiple reports, the Raiders have cut quarterback Nathan Peterman. He was released before the trade deadline passed, so he’ll immediately become a free agent rather than go through waivers.

Peterman was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Bills who made four mostly disastrous starts during his first two NFL seasons. He was released in November 2018 and signed with the Raiders’ practice squad the next month.

He appeared in one game this year and one game last year. Marcus Mariota remains as the backup to Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

