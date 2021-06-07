Raiders cut Marquel Harrell to make room for Sam Young

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Raiders agreed to terms with offensive lineman Sam Young four days ago, but they didn’t add him to the roster until Monday. To make it official, the team had to make room on its roster.

The Raiders announced they waived offensive guard Marquel Harrell on Monday.

Las Vegas signed Harrell on May 6.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with the Bills. Harrell spent the 2020 virtual offseason with the Bills but did not make the roster.

He signed to Buffalo’s practice squad in December for the remaining five games of the season.

Harrell spent five seasons at Auburn and appeared in 43 games with 31 starts during his time with the Tigers. He was a two-year starter and earned third-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele in 2018.

