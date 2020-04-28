The Raiders waived running back Mark Thompson on Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

He has never played a regular-season game.

The Raiders signed him to a futures deal in January.

Thompson rushed for 596 yards and scored five touchdowns on 126 carries at the University of Florida. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

He has spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Ravens.

Raiders cut Mark Thompson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk