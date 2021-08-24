Wide receiver Marcell Ateman caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders in last weekend’s game against the Rams, but he won’t have a chance to build on that in their final preseason game.

Ateman was placed on waivers on Tuesday as the Raiders made three roster moves to get down to the 80-man limit that went into effect on Tuesday afternoon. Ateman was a Raiders seventh-round pick in 2018 and he caught 20 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown in 18 regular season games for the team.

The Raiders also placed linebacker Darron Lee on injured reserve. The 2016 Jets first-rounder played two games for the Bills last year and will have to be released by the Raiders in order to get in any for another team this year.

Defensive tackle Darius Stills was waived with an injury designation to round out the day’s moves in Vegas.

Raiders cut Marcell Ateman, put Darron Lee on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk