Raiders cut Justin March

The Raiders made official the signing of free agent linebacker Kenny Young. Young’s arrival meant the Raiders had to make a corresponding move.

The team announced Monday it cut linebacker Justin March to make room for Young.

March signed with the Raiders late last season but didn’t play a down with them. He did play one game with the Saints and one with the 49ers last season, seeing action on 12 special teams snaps with New Orleans in Week 16 and 15 snaps with San Francisco in Week 13.

He has appeared in 61 games with five starts in his six-year career, totaling 29 tackles and three passes defensed.

