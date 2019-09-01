Raiders cut Josh Mauro to make room for DeShone Kizer

The Raiders claimed quarterback DeShone Kizer off of waivers, but that didn’t affect the roster status of any of the three quarterbacks who were already on the roster.

The team announced that they have released defensive end Josh Mauro to make room for Kizer on the 53-man roster. Mauro signed with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason.

With that move, the Raiders now have Kizer, Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman behind Derek Carr on their quarterback depth chart.

That’s less than ideal roster construction so there may be more moves to come for the Raiders before they hit the field against the Broncos on the first Monday night of the season. Or Jon Gruden may be trying to corner the market on options in the event he wants or needs to replace Carr at some point this season.