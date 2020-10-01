Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota returned to practice Wednesday, opening the 21-day window for him to return to the active roster.

Mariota went on injured reserve Sept. 7 with a strained pectoral muscle. Nathan Peterman has served as Derek Carr‘s backup.

Mariota, 26, signed a two-year, $17.6 million free-agent contract with the Raiders in March with a base salary of $7.5 million for 2020 fully guaranteed.

Mariota went 29-32 in five seasons as the Titans’ starter after they made him the second overall choice. He has 76 touchdowns and 44 interceptions.

With Mariota’s return, the Raiders cut quarterback DeShone Kizer from the practice squad. They signed receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad.

Raiders cut DeShone Kizer as Marcus Mariota returns to practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk