Raiders cut center Rodney Hudson

Michael David Smith
1 min read
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson recently called center Rodney Hudson a very valuable piece of the Raiders’ offense. But apparently his value was something less than what was left of his contract.

Instead of keeping Hudson, the Raiders have released him, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move is a big surprise, both because Hudson is a good player and because the move doesn’t actually help the Raiders’ cap situation, as they take on a slightly bigger dead cap hit than keeping Hudson would have cost. It’s possible the Raiders will designate Hudson a post-June 1 release, in which case about half of his dead cap hit will move to their 2022 cap.

The Raiders have now said goodbye to four of their five offensive line starters from 2020, with Hudson joining guards Richie Incognito and Gabe Jackson in getting cut. The Raiders also traded tackle Trent Brown to New England.

Rebuilding the offensive line is going to be a major offseason task for coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock.

Hudson is a three-time Pro Bowler who has spent the last six years with the Raiders. He’ll have plenty of suitors in free agency.

Raiders cut center Rodney Hudson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

