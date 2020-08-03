Raiders cut 2018 second-round pick P.J. Hall

In 2018 the Raiders took a chance in the second round on former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall. After two years, they’ve decided it didn’t work out.

The Raiders are releasing Hall, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

At the FCS level, Hall was a dominant player in college, and in his second season last year he emerged as a starter who looked like he had the potential to grow into a solid NFL contributor as well. But the Raiders, who signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins this offseason, apparently didn’t think Hall was going to earn a starting job again.

Hall’s talent is sufficient that he likely has a future in the NFL. But it won’t be in Las Vegas.

