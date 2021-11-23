Raiders, Cowboys injury report: WR CeeDee Lamb still missing practice in concussion protocol

A short week is a tough time to get a concussion. It’s rarely enough time for a player to get through the league’s concussion protocol and play. That’s what Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb is going through now.

Lamb left the Cowboys’ game against the Chiefs last Sunday; a game they went on to lose.

Also missing for the Cowboys was safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder/chest).

Missing for the Raiders was LB Nick Kwiatkoski (ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (ankle). G John Simpson (ribs) was limited in his return to practice. Also limited was RB Jalen Richard.

Simpson left last Sunday’s game against the Bengals and didn’t return. He was replaced at left guard by Jordan Simmons. Richard missed the game altogether and was replaced in the lineup for Peyton Barber.