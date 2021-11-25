Raiders, Cowboys announce Week 12 inactives

The Raiders and the Cowboys are set to play on Thanksgiving afternoon and each team has announced their inactive players. The Cowboys will be without their top two receivers as Amari Cooper is on the COVID/reserve list and CeeDee Lamb was ruled out with a concussion.

Here are the inactives for both teams:

Cowboys:

WR CeeDee Lamb

QB Will Grier

OL Matt Farniok

Raiders:

CB Keisean Nixon

RB Peyton Barber

LB Nick Kwiatkowski

OT Jackson Barton

DE Malcolm Koonce

DT Kendal Vickers

