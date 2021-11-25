Raiders, Cowboys announce Week 12 inactives
The Raiders and the Cowboys are set to play on Thanksgiving afternoon and each team has announced their inactive players. The Cowboys will be without their top two receivers as Amari Cooper is on the COVID/reserve list and CeeDee Lamb was ruled out with a concussion.
Here are the inactives for both teams:
Cowboys:
WR CeeDee Lamb
QB Will Grier
OL Matt Farniok
Raiders:
CB Keisean Nixon
RB Peyton Barber
LB Nick Kwiatkowski
OT Jackson Barton
DE Malcolm Koonce
DT Kendal Vickers
