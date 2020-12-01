Raiders could possibly ‘rearrange’ QB meetings to prevent dire circumstance faced by Broncos

Luke Straub
·2 min read

The Raiders had a rough weekend, losing to the Falcons 43-6 on Sunday. There’s no doubt about that. But Las Vegas isn’t the only team in the AFC West that’s reeling from a memorable blowout loss.

Due to the pandemic and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, the Broncos were without any of their regular QBs on Sunday and lost to the Saints, 31-3. Wide receiver Kendall Hinton filled in for the four signal-callers on Denver’s roster that were exposed to coronavirus. He completed one pass and had two interceptions in defeat.

Coach Jon Gruden knows what it’s like to have players miss time due to COVID-19, but he acknowledged that playing without a bona fide QB is a vastly different situation.

“It’s tough. We’ve had our offensive line miss the whole week and show up to play. We’ve had most of our defense miss the whole week. They were able to show up and play,” Gruden told reporters on Monday. “But to have your men not be able to participate at [QB], all of them, that’s a tough pill to swallow. But we’re doing a great job I think, enforcing all the protocols that are in place. Obviously with what happened yesterday, Mike Mayock and I are discussing the possibility of rearranging how we meet as a quarterback group.

“It’s hard right now because this is the ultimate team game and you do like to have some face to face conversations with your players and coaches. But right now we’ve got to rethink things, given what happened yesterday. Maybe we should think outside the box.”

Gruden mentioned the idea of isolating one of his backup QBs near the start of the season, but while it wasn’t all laughs, it was considered more of a joke than a real possibility at that point. The change in perspective speaks to the growing spread of the virus in the U.S., with reported cases and hospitalizations rising nationally.

Now, with just five games left to play in a season like none other, Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are seriously considering measures to prevent potential virus spread in the QB room. It’s no surprise, given they’ve seen the worst-case scenario play out in Denver. For the sake of the NFL, it’s best that a wide receiver never play QB again, especially for a team trying to reach the playoffs such as the Raiders.

Latest Stories

  • Bruce Arians continues to throw Tom Brady under the bus: ‘He picks all the plays now’

    Bruce Arians continues to place blame on Tom Brady,

  • Colby Covington calls out LeBron James after YouTuber Jake Paul KOs former NBA star

    UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has never been one to hold his tongue. That is particularly true when it comes to politics – he's a long time support of President Donald Trump – and calling out other professional athletes that he derides for being "woke." Taking advantage of the flare up around Mike Tyson's comeback fight in an exhibition with Roy Jones, Jr., Covington again took a shot at NBA great LeBron James. "Heard they finally scraped Nate Robinson's carcass off the Staples Center floor. I'd make LeBron James eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet."Colby Covington on Twitter https://twitter.com/ColbyCovMMA/status/1333449138357358592?s=20 YouTube celebrity Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson as part of the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Robinson is a former NBA player whose highlights include winning the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times. Paul knocked him down several times in the bout, finishing the fight with a punch that sent Robinson crashing face first into the canvas in the second round. Having seen what Paul did to Robinson incited Covington to take his latest shot at James. The NBA great is a four-time champion (most recently with the L.A. Lakers in 2020), a four-time NBA finals MVP, and a four-time NBA league MVP. Covington took aim at James and other NBA players in September after several of them spoke up and sat out in a protest again racial injustice and police brutality. Recently campaigning for Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Covington has also been an outspoken opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. TRENDING > Dana White says Mike Tyson looked ‘f—ing awesome’; targets UFC Fight Island for International Fight Week on Related Video > Colby Covington trashes LeBron James and 'woke athletes' as 'spineless cowards' (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Michigan State football linebackers to transfer following arrests in East Lansing

    Michigan State linebackers Luke Fulton and Charles Willekes have entered the transfer portal. The Spartans' linebackers were arrested in September.

  • Bruce Arians on Tom Brady comments: “It’s not criticism, it’s honesty”

    Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians usually doesn’t mince words. In recent days, Arians has sprinkled some passive-aggression into his comments about quarterback Tom Brady. Speaking to Tracy Wolfson of CBS in advance of Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game, Arians did his best Marie Barone impersonation. “It’s not criticism, it’s honesty,” Arians said regarding his honest criticism of Brady. [more]

  • Chiefs’ Andy Reid had perfect response to Travis Kelce’s failed touchdown pass

    Coach Reid didn't have to do Travis Kelce like that.

  • ‘Unhappy’ about playing Tuesday, Baltimore Ravens reportedly threatened strike

    Ravens players made it known they would strike if they had to play Tuesday. The NFL responded by pushing the game to Wednesday.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers game versus Washington Football Team postponed

    As Steelers-Ravens goes, so does Steelers-Football Team.

  • Cam Newton’s wild pregame outfit had NFL fans cracking brutal jokes

    Oof, the internet is not kind.

  • Report: Hornets signing No. 32 pick Vernon Carey Jr. to record-breaking contract

    Carey is effectively betting against himself.

  • Evander Holyfield could be Mike Tyson’s next fight after naming price for trilogy

    The former world heavyweight champion has lost twice to ‘Real Deal’ in his career

  • Michigan football halted by virus, but Jim Harbaugh says season has 'been worth it'

    Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh wanted his team to stay positive, test negative and play. But the opposite is happening right now for the Wolverines.

  • Bevell takes over after Lions clean house

    Darrell Bevell is pumped about the opportunity to coach the Detroit Lions, and quarterback Matthew Stafford sounds relaxed and ready for these last few games of the season - no matter what the future holds after that. The Lions finally cleaned house, firing their coach and general manager, and now the rest of the franchise can begin moving on. ''I hate the circumstances with which it happened, but it's an opportunity,'' said Bevell, who is now Detroit's interim coach.

  • Five questions the Lakers face heading into training camp

    Five questions the Lakers face heading into training camp.

  • Eagles, Carson Wentz are stuck with each other. And Philly can no longer dodge a painful rebuild.

    Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together. 

  • Detroit Lions must tank and trade Matthew Stafford. Here's why

    With nothing left to play for this season except jobs, the Detroit Lions should tank the rest of their games in order to improve their draft position.

  • Referee explains penalty that negated Patriots' punt return TD vs. Cardinals

    Head official Bill Vinovich had some explaining to do after calling a controversial penalty that wiped out a Patriots punt return touchdown.

  • Saints defenders tip their hats to Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton

    New Orleans Saints defenders had to tip their hats to Denver Broncos WR-turned-QB Kendall Hinton, who made the most of an awful situation.

  • What are Celtics' realistic options with Gordon Hayward trade exception?

    Sure, the Celtics got a huge trade exception in return for Gordon Hayward, but what can they really do with it? Chris Forsberg looks at some potential avenues Danny Ainge could pursue to bring talent to Boston.

  • FCS 'big three' assistant coaches who could be future head coaches

    All levels also can look to the FCS for coaching prospects - not just the head coaches who are in demand, but assistant coaches who are primed for bigger, higher-paying opportunities. As one head coach of a recent FCS quarterfinalist said, "I think people are getting smarter about it." Kane Ioane, Montana State defensive coordinator: Ioane played at Montana State and was the Big Sky's all-time leading tackler and the conference's 2003 defensive MVP, and has spent most of his coaching career in Bozeman.

  • Ohio State playoff conundrum, Tom Herman & Scott Frost replacements

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin with Ohio State as the Buckeyes missed yet another game due to COVID-19 protocols this past weekend. How will the College Football Playoff Committee look at the Buckeyes if they aren’t able to compete for a conference title?  Tom Herman and Scott Frost, once lauded as blue blood saviors, are both on very hot seats. Do we see either program pulling the plug this year and who would be the coaching candidates for Texas and Nebraska? The main story out of the SEC on Saturday didn’t involve the Egg Bowl or Iron Bowl. Vanderbilt athlete Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a power five conference game. What impact will she have on the sport? The guys also hand out weekly Heisman awards as well. 