Raiders could look to draft again for offensive line help in 2023

The Raiders have now selected an offensive lineman with their first pick in back-to-back drafts. In 2021, it was Alex Leatherwood at No. 17. And this year, it was Dylan Parham from Memphis late on Day 2. But is there a chance they could go back to the well again in 2023?

The Raiders are hopeful that Leatherwood will lock down the right tackle spot and that Parham can eventually win one of the guard jobs. However, they could use another starter if Denzelle Good or Andre James struggles this season.

In a recent article by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, he named one college player that every team should keep an eye on during this season. For the Raiders, that was offensive tackle Cooper Beebe from Kansas State. Here is what he had to say about the potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft:

“The offensive line overhaul isn’t done yet. They have a nice young core, but could still use another guard across from Dylan Parham. Beebe can be that as he adds a little nastiness to their run game. He has experience at both guard and tackle positions and earned an 85.4 overall grade as a redshirt sophomore last season.”

Beebe appears to be the favorite to start at left tackle this season for Kansas State, but he likely projects as a guard in the NFL. However, that works for the Raiders as they might have their long-term tackles already on the roster.

Beebe is one of several offensive linemen to keep an eye on during the upcoming season as he certainly has the talent and size to be a first-round pick. Make sure to tune in on Saturdays to see the future NFL offensive lineman play in the Big 12.

