Raiders' Cory Littleton looks to find himself vs. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Raiders' Littleton looks to find himself vs. Kelce, Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Cory Littleton was the press-on tattoo book in a box of Cracker Jack for the Raiders this past offseason. The supreme prize from which to begin a defensive resurrection.

But through four games, Littleton has struggled giving the Raiders much life.

One of the best linebackers in the league last year with the Rams has been a nonfactor on a defense that again ranks at or near the bottom of all major NFL categories. Littleton is like most all Raiders defensive players. Just sort of existing.

“I didn’t come here with any expectations,” he said. “Me being on a new team is just me being on a new team. It always comes with challenges. So far, it hasn’t been that great. But, hey, that’s football. Upswings and downswings.”