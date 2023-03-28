Will the Raiders take a cornerback in Round 1?

The Raiders have done a good job at filling most of their needs this off-season. That means they can head into the 2023 NFL Draft and pick the best players available for the most part.

However, one glaring need is still at cornerback as Rock Ya-Sin is still on the market. The Raiders added a few veterans this offseason, but no one who is a sure-fire starter on Day 1. Does that mean the Raiders have to draft a cornerback in Round 1?

In a recent mock draft done by Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus, they had the Raiders selecting Devon Witherspoon in Round 1. Here is why Cooper believes the Raiders might be forced to draft a cornerback at No. 7.

Quarterback was once a pressing need here, but considering the massive contract the Raiders’ front office handed to Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, it seems less likely that the team will draft a signal-caller in the first round. Their cornerback room is in desperate need of a playmaker, with Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. currently projected as starters, so they select PFF’s CB1 in this updated exercise following free agency.

If the Raiders decide to grab a cornerback at No. 7, they will certainly have options. Witherspoon is considered one of the most physical cornerbacks in the class and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez has the best combination of size and athleticism.

Assuming the Raiders don’t pick a quarterback at No. 7, consider it very likely that they do grab one of the top two cornerbacks in this year’s class to pair with Nate Hobbs.

