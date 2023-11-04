Raiders, COO Mike Newquist "part ways"

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler aren't the only two key employees to recently leave the Raiders.

Via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders and COO Mike Newquist have "parted ways." The subheadline of the article is a bit stronger and more definitive, explaining the COO was "fired." Also, the article characterizes the move in the next paragraph as a "dismissal."

Newquist just arrived in August. No reason was provided for the move.

While not directly connected to the football operation, it's just another sign of the dysfunction that has happened on the watch of owner Mark Davis. Whatever the reason, the hiring and apparent firing of such a key employee so quickly is not normal behavior.

For the Raiders under Davis, this kind of stuff has become far from abnormal.