Raiders control own destiny in AFC playoff race after loss to Falcons

Raiders still in control of their own playoff destiny originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday’s blowout loss in Atlanta left the Raiders battered and searching for answers. It also left them on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture.

The Raiders slipped all the way to ninth place for the time being, though Baltimore is an underdog to Pittsburgh should that game be played on Wednesday, and the Ravens are just a half-game ahead of the Raiders in the standings.

Even with the extra wild-card spots that increase the number of playoff teams from six to seven in each conference, the Raiders would be left to watch postseason games at home in Las Vegas were the season to end today.

They need to find a way to climb back into the top seven. The good news is the Raiders still have plenty of chances to do just that.