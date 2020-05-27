Raiders considering moving camp to Henderson, Nevada

The Raiders were supposed to move to Nevada until after training camp. That, though, could come sooner than planned.

The team is “seriously considering” holding training camp at its new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, rather than in Napa, California, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Raiders’ new team facility is scheduled to be completed in early June.

The original plan called for the Raiders to conduct a minicamp at their current facility in Alameda, California, in June followed by training camp in Napa later in the summer. The COVID-19 pandemic, which has partially or completely closed NFL facilities since March, has led the Raiders to reconsider.

They now likely push up the timetable.

