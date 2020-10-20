Should the Raiders consider trading for Bengals WR John Ross?

The Raiders do not currently have a need at wide receiver. Henry Ruggs III returned in Week 5 and looked close to 100 percent healthy. The expectation is that fellow rookie Bryan Edwards could be ready to return by Week 7 and the combination of Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow has been fantastic this year, as well.

However, we know how much the Raiders value speed and we know how hard it is to acquire. That is why they should at least explore the idea of adding targets to their passing attack should the right player come available.

In a recent report by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, he mentioned that former first-round pick John Ross has requested a trade from the Bengals. Here is the full report below:

From @gmfb: #Bengals WR John Ross approached the team about a trade recently. The speedster, in the last year of his rookie deal, hasn't been playing much of late and wants a fresh start if that's going to continue being the case. pic.twitter.com/0LbfY9ODb4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2020





Ross has been disappointing during his career in Cincinnati, but as we have seen from someone like Nelson Agholor, a change of scenery can often work wonders. With the Raiders wanting to stretch the field more, grabbing a play like Ross or only a Day 3 pick would be a great insurance policy on Ruggs.

Ross will likely be dealt before the trade deadline and could but quite the role player for a few contending teams over the next two months. Don’t be surprised if the Raiders at least call about a potential trade given his speed and resume.

