As we count down the hours until the 2021 NFL draft, the Raiders appear to be set to select an offensive lineman at No. 17. With a massive hole at right tackle, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Teven Jenkins are possible plug-and-play solutions in the middle of Round 1.

However, if the Raiders go defense at that pick, they will have plenty of options. Recent mocks have the Raiders selecting Micah Parsons, Kwity Paye and of course, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. But one name that isn’t being mocked enough to the Raiders is safety Trevon Moehrig from TCU.

Moehrig is the top safety in the class and would fill a massive need for the Raiders. He can play free safety and is one of the most sure-tacklers in the draft.

In Charles Davis’ latest mock draft at the NFL Network, he slotted Moehrig to the Raiders. Here is his reasoning behind the pick:

“Defense, defense, defense for the Raiders. (Some OL, too.) Moehrig is the best safety in the draft. He’ll enable new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to move Johnathan Abram to a pure strong safety role, helping to recreate the early makings of what he had in Seattle with Earl Thomas at FS and Kam Chancellor at SS.”

Unlike the offensive line position, there isn’t a lot of depth to this safety class. In fact, Moehrig might be the only true free safety in this class and checks every box that the Raiders and Gus Bradley want in a centerfielder.

If the Raiders don’t love any of their options on the offensive line at No. 17, Moehrig would be a home-run selection. He remains a legitimate option for the team in the middle of the first round.

