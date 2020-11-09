Raiders ‘concerned’ about FB Alec Ingold’s rib injury

With the score tied at 7-7 in the second quarter of the Raiders vs Chargers game on Sunday, Josh Jacob ran around the right side with Alec Ingold leading the way for a 14-yard touchdown. And while they were reviewing whether Jacobs had managed to stay inbounds before getting the pylon, his backfield mate had not gotten up.

It was hard to tell just what happened at first. As it turned out, Ingold had a rib injury from Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery tripping over him and the 295-pounder’s knee landing squarely in Ingold’s ribs. The replays just catch it at the upper righthand side of the frame.

This is the play on which Alec Ingold suffered his rib injury. You can see right at the end 295 lb Jerry Tillery trips over him and his knee lands right on Ingold’s chest. pic.twitter.com/aWtqXUKktW — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 9, 2020





Ingold eventually did get up and was taken to the locker room. And from there he was taken to an area hospital where he would watch the rest of the game. Then he posted a pic of him celebrating the win from his hospital bed.

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold celebrates from his hospital bed after his team beats the Los Angeles Chargers.

The picture is nice, but Ingold is not out of the woods.

“Alec Ingold is being X-rayed for a ribs [injury],” said Jon Gruden in his Monday press conference. “We’re concerned about him.”

Ingold has appeared in every game since the beginning of last season after the team had made the undrafted rookie their starting fullback. He is considered among the league’s best blockers and does well as a receiver at times as well. He has nine catches for 97 yards and a touchdown this season.