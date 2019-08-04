Raiders concern level 'low' after Antonio Brown sees foot specialist

NAPA – Raiders receiver Antonio Brown missed another Raiders training camp practice on Sunday, an expected turn after seeing a foot specialist the day before.

Gaining insight on a foot issue that has bothered him recently, after all, wasn't supposed to be a miracle cure.

A league source said the team's level of concern about Brown's absence remains low after he saw the specialist, and that a possible return to work will be evaluated each day, without a formal timetable for his return.

While the Raiders want him back posthaste, the source reiterated they aren't worried this will become a long-term issue.

Head coach Jon Gruden did not offer a formal update on Brown's status after Sunday's practice.

"I'm not going to get into it other than to say he's getting evaluated," Gruden said. "We hope to have him back soon. For the time being, we're going to move on the best we can."

No one in the organization has publicly addressed the nature of Brown's injury. The star receiver posted photos on his Instagram account showing the sole of his feet peeling off in large, thick chunks.

Brown has not seen on the field during practice for several days now, though he wants to get back to practice as quickly as possible.

The Raiders have an off day Monday before a Tuesday intrasquad session which will be followed by two joint practices against the L.A. Rams here in Napa.

