Raiders come in at No. 25 in latest NFL power rankings

After an 8-8 season, the Raiders are hoping to make a leap this year and make it to the playoffs. For that to happen, the offense needs to continue to be among the most efficient in the league and for the defense to improve.

However, not many in the national media are optimistic that the Raiders can make it to the playoffs. While the roster does appear to be better on paper, especially on defense, many are concerned about Jon Gruden and the difficult schedule ahead of them.

In a recent power rankings list done by Bleacher Report, they ranked all teams in the league from 1-32 ahead of the preseason. The Raiders came in at No. 25, below teams like the Giants, Bengals and Broncos. Here is just a sample of what the site had to say about the Raiders going into the season:

“But it’s difficult to project the Raiders as an ascending team when they seem to be in disarray and the AFC West is arguably the league’s toughest division from top to bottom. Some squad will finish last. The Raiders are the early contenders to do so.”

Considering all of the draft resources the Raiders have had and spent over the last few seasons, finishing last in the AFC West would be a major disappointment. The Raiders brought in Jon Gruden to turn the franchise around, but a fourth-straight season without a playoff appearance would be concerning.

While the Raiders don’t look like a team that should be ranked at No. 25, time will tell if that ranking is right. We will get our first look at the team on Saturday as they will take on the Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.