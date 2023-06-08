Raiders come in at No. 17 in ESPN’s roster rankings

One of the strengths for the Raiders heading into the 2023 season is their top-end talent. They have several of the best players at their respective positions. Last year alone, they had two All-Pro selections on offense.

And if you stack up the top four or five players on the roster, they compare favorably with the rest of the league. But where exactly do they rank?

In a recent article by Seth Walder of ESPN, he ranked the teams by how strong their top five players are on the roster. The Raiders actually did well in this exercise, coming in at No. 17. Here is what Walder had to say about the group:

Adams and Crosby were top-20 players a season ago, Miller is a good pass-blocking left tackle and Jacobs led the league in rushing in 2022. The question of Garoppolo’s true ability — and ability to stay on the field — holds this group back, but the high end of Las Vegas’ non-QB roster is impressive. In fact, receiver Jakobi Meyers, one of the most underrated players in the league, didn’t make the cut.

The biggest question mark for the Raiders is obviously the quarterback position. The Raiders are banking on the health of Jimmy Garoppolo and hope that his play can translate to Las Vegas.

If Garoppolo can play like a top-15 quarterback, the Raiders will have a great chance of success in 2023. Because the other core players on the roster (Adams, Crosby, Jacobs, Miller) are all elite players.

