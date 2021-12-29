Raiders, Colts Wednesday injury report: Colts LT Eric Fisher misses practice

Colts QB Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week which means he could miss Sunday’s game. If he can’t go, rookie Sam Ehlinger figures to start. Wednesday Ehlinger lined up without starting left tackle Eric Fisher protecting his blind side.

Fisher missed Wednesday’s practice with several injuries including knee, shoulder, and toe injuries.

Pretty clean injury report for #Raiders. Only two players missing for rest. pic.twitter.com/zRmLgwAupF — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) December 29, 2021

Also missing practice Wednesday for the Colts was starting safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion).

The Raiders injury report was pretty clear. The only players listed as missing were for rest reasons.

This of course doesn’t include TE Darren Waller because he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list today. He had missed the past four games with knee and back injuries.

Injuries aren’t the biggest concern for the Raiders right now. Waller is one of 11 players currently on Raiders reserve/COVID-19 list. Many of whom could return this week under the NFL’s newly adapted guidelines that allows vaccinated players to test out of the protocol. But that remains to be seen.