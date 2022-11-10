Raiders, Colts Thursday Week 10 injury report: LB Denzel Perryman returns to practice

Things are pretty crazy at the linebacker spot for the Raiders right now. They could use all the help they can get to steady the ship on defense. Having Denzel Perryman available sure would help.

The Pro Bowl linebacker returned to practice today after missing Wednesday’s practice with hip and ribs injuries. He was officially limited which means his status will be worth watching.

Denzel Perryman returned to practice today for #Raiders. Several others…did not pic.twitter.com/wGT1V1g4Q1 — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) November 10, 2022

Should Perryman be able to go, he will take the field without fellow starting linebacker Divine Deablo or veteran Blake Martinez who came in for Deablo when he got injured in last week’s game.

Deablo was placed on injured reserve while Martinez retired.

This also means that if Perryman can’t go, the crew of linebacker will be Jayon Brown — who has been inactive the past four weeks — undrafted rookies Luke Masterson and Darien Butler, and practice squad signing Curtis Bolton.

The Colts got several players back at practice today. Still not practicing are tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Jelani Woods, RB Deon Jackson, and LB Shaquille Leonard.

