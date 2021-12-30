Raiders, Colts Thursday injury report: Colts still missing 3 starters

There was no change to the injury report Thursday for the Colts. And that was not good news because they had three starters missing on Wednesday and those same three starters were still missing on Thursday.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher (knee/shoulder/toe), TE Jack Doyle (knee/ankle), and S Andrew Sendejo (concussion) were all missing once again for the Colts further jeopardizing their chances of playing in Sunday’s game.

The only change of any kind to the injury report for either team was Quinton Jefferson returning after resting on Wednesday. The Raiders have had only walk-thrus on Wednesday and Thursday.

The bigger issue for both teams remains those players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Raiders currently have 12 players on the list while the Colts have six players on the list including starting QB Carson Wentz who is unvaccinated.

If any of those players test negative, they can return should they be healthy enough to do so. The injured players are a different story. If they were healthy enough to play, they’d be practicing.