Raiders, Colts announce inactives ahead of Week 17 matchup

The Raiders are just 90 minutes away from their most important game of the season. They will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 in a game they must win in order to keep their playoff chances alive.

Ahead of that game, both teams have announced their list of inactive players. For the Raiders, they will be without Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller once again as he deals with a lower-body injury. Expect Foster Moreau to get the start once again for the Raiders.

They will also be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who was limited all week with a back injury. Against the NFL’s leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor, that is an injury that could devastating for the Raiders.

Raiders:

CB Amik Robertson

LB Justin March-Lillard

DT Johnathan Hankins

S Jordan Brown

DT Jackson Barton

Colts:

DE Ben Banogu

LT Eric Fisher

OG Will Fries

QB Brett Hundley

RB Marlon Mack

S Andrew Sendejo

WR Mike Strachan

