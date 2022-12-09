Raiders collapse against Rams, lose 17-16

The Raiders have had some bad losses this season, including losses to the Cardinals and the Colts. But this one takes the cake. The Raiders controlled the game throughout, having a 16-3 lead late in the fourth quarter against a quarterback who joined the Rams on Tuesday.

But after multiple three-and-outs in the second half, the Rams actually had a chance to win the game at the end. An A.J. Cole punt (64-yard punt) pinned the Rams inside their own three-yard line.

The Rams were able to get out of their own end zone after multiple penalties by the Raiders. They would score the go-ahead touchdown with just nine seconds left on the clock on a throw from Baker Mayfield to Van Jefferson.

The story of the game was penalties by the Raiders that led to first downs for the Rams. Clelin Ferrell jumped offsides on a punt that would give the Rams a first down. Jerry Tillery also had a 15-yard penalty that helped the Rams win at the end of regulation.

It was another big game for Josh Jacobs, who saw 18 first-half carries. He did leave the game briefly with a hand injury, but returned to the field for the second half. Look for the Raiders to provide some information later in the week.

The Raiders will take on the New England Patriots in Week 15 in another must-win game. Then, they will face the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve. But with this team sitting at 5-8, the season is just about over for the Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire