Raiders collapse against Chiefs, lose 30-29

The Raiders were in complete control for most of the first half against the Chiefs. Holding a 17-0 lead, the Raiders played nearly a flawless first half. But they couldn’t stop Patrick Mahomes or Travis Kelce at all in the second half.

The Raiders had a chance to win this game late but failed to convert on a 4th and 1 near midfield. On the previous play, Derek Carr completed a pass to Davante Adams that was ruled incomplete after review. That would have set up a long field for Daniel Carlson if they did not gain another yard.

The Raiders now sit at 1-4 on the season and head into their Week 6 bye. Their next game will be a Week 8 game at home against the Houston Texans. Needless to say, that is a huge game for them if they want to save their season.

But as the Raiders head into their bye, they have a lot to figure out, especially on defense. But more importantly, this team needs to get healthy. Hopefully, they can do that over the next 13 days.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire