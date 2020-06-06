NFL coaches will be allowed to move back into their team facilities beginning Friday, but just when the Raiders' staff checks into its Henderson headquarters remains to be seen.

Construction of the 335,000-square-foot facility is still being completed, though team officials hope to move into the building this month. Like coaches around the league, the Raiders' staff has been working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Moving trucks arrived on Monday to the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the new headquarters, from the previous facility in Alameda, Calif.

Raiders coaches play waiting game while NFL peers return to facilities originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area