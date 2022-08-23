Raiders coach Josh McDaniels: Joint practices with Patriots a chance to ‘test where we’re at’

The Raiders are 3-0 in the preseason thus far, and while those games helped create separation at a few position battles, the entire roster hasn’t been tested yet, as only a few starters have seen action against another team.

That’s about to change. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels will test his current team against his old one, the Patriots, in two joint practices in Las Vegas, starting on Tuesday.

Practice sessions such as these allow everyone to see play against a different opponent, unlike preseason games. In the Raiders’ win against the Dolphins, for example, McDaniels’ star players didn’t even make the trip to Miami.

During his Monday conference call with reporters, McDaniels was asked what he hopes to get out of the joint practices with Bill Belichick’s Patriots. Here’s a portion of what he said.

“To go out and really test where we’re at in terms of our overall ability as a unit to perform, whether it’s a special teams unit, defensively, offensively, we’re going to hit a lot of different situations in the next couple days.

“(It) should be an opportunity to really improve our football team and that’s what we’re looking forward to doing.”

McDaniels added that his staff has purposely gone light on scouting the Patriots in advance of the practice sessions as another test of sorts for his team.

“Whatever happens on the field happens, so it’s going to test our ability to communicate on the field and solve problems without a lot of preparation,” McDaniels said.

This will be the first test from another team — and another scheme — for many of the Raiders starters, such as quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams. It’s no wonder McDaniels seemed excited when he shared his thoughts about this week.

How well the Raiders perform against the Patriots in practice, or, how poorly, could be the final determining factor for some roster battles, notably along the offensive line and in the secondary. And it will be a great test for Carr and Adams. Their chemistry and skill are expected to help carry Las Vegas to the playoffs.

Story continues

Just like any practice, it’s a chance for the Raiders to get better, too. In a loaded AFC West, that’ll be a theme all season, not just in August, as McDaniels tries to take the Raiders to another level after a postseason birth last season. And since McDaniels won six Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, they’ll be the perfect initial team-wide test for the upcoming campaign.

List

Every NFL team's most impressive player in training camp

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire