Raiders, coach Josh McDaniels frustrated after 0-3 start: ‘We all feel sh***y’

Things don’t seem to be going well inside the Las Vegas Raiders’ locker room.

The Raiders fell to the Tennessee Titans, 24-22, on Sunday afternoon in Nashville, which dropped them to 0-3 on the season. All of their losses have been close, including last week’s overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals after blowing a 20-point lead.

Still, an 0-3 start is the last thing the franchise wanted.

After Sunday’s loss, head coach Josh McDaniels was rather late getting to his postgame interview after having a lengthy closed-door meeting with team owner Mark Davis. For a first-year head coach three games into his tenure, that’s never a good sign.

“Nobody likes losing,” McDaniels said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “We all feel sh***y.”

The Raiders were in position to send the game into overtime late Sunday. Quarterback Derek Carr found Mack Hollins for a 9-yard touchdown with 74 seconds left in the game, but their two-point conversion attempt failed, sealing the two-point win for Tennessee.

Wide receiver Devante Adams was fuming, too. Adams had 36 yards on five receptions in Sunday’s loss and scored his third touchdown of the season.

Adams was one of several big moves the Raiders made this summer. He left the Green Bay Packers to sign a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas last offseason, and Adams was a big reason why many expected the Raiders could make a deep postseason run this season, something they haven't done since reaching the Super Bowl since 2002. Instead, they’re now on their worst start since 2018.

“I am frustrated and angry. I expect more,” Adams said, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “It’s not easy to win in this league, we know that … but we expect more and we’ll do ti better as we move forward.”

Carr went 26-of-44 for 303 yards on the day with two touchdowns and an interception.

“We have to be better, and if we’re not we’re going to have a sucky feeling after every game,” Carr said. “You try your best to do it the right way in practice, and if you don’t do it right in practice, you can’t expect it to go right in the game … I think just the overall feeling of losing is what breaks my heart.”

Things aren't going to get easier in the coming weeks, either.

The Raiders will host the Denver Broncos next week before traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs, both of which will undoubtedly be tough divisional games for Las Vegas.