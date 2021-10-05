Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants explanation for 'bizarre' locker room at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Raiders coach Jon Gruden looked perplexed and miffed Monday night, and not just with his football team.

After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 28-14, Gruden said, "This was a bizarre night for all of us."

First, there was the weather delay because of lightning strikes in the area that postponed the scheduled kickoff by about 30 minutes at SoFi Stadium, which opened last year and has a roof – but no dome.

"I’ve never had an indoor stadium with a lightning delay," he said, and when asked for the explanation he was given, Gruden replied, "Nah, I’m not an engineer. I have no idea, and I have never heard that. I thought it was a joke. But it affected both teams."

The sides of the 70,000-seat stadium are open, which is why the facility is classified as open-air.

But Gruden revealed he found something else bizarre.

"You know, the locker room here is the most bizarre thing I’ve ever seen," he said. "You can’t see anybody. It’s like a maze.

"So, you know, whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I’d like to meet this guy and see what his, um, what his idea was."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jon Gruden perplexed by SoFi locker room for Raiders-Chargers game