Raiders coach Jon Gruden reminds us of his great nickname for Cam Newton

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has nicknames for many of his new teammates, and he's shared several of them in various interviews since coming to New England.

Well, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has a nickname for Newton, and it's probably about what you'd expect from the exuberant coach.

It's "Slam Newton".

Allow the Raiders coach to explain:

Jon Gruden nicknamed Cam Newton "Slam" during his QB Camp show for ESPN back in 2011. "He's a power forward playing quarterback."



Says he's not sure how Newton has played as long as he has and as well as he has because of all the hits he's taken. In awe of the guy. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 23, 2020

It's not a new nickname from Gruden. He's actually been using "Slam Newton" for years, going back to his days with ESPN and the "Gruden's QB Camp" segments.

Gruden also is impressed with what he's seen from Newton through two games with the Patriots.

Jon Gruden on Cam Newton: "Cam looks like he's the usual Cam. He's a threat to do a lot of different things. It's a credit to the Patriots...to change gears that fast that well." — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) September 23, 2020

The Raiders will soon travel to Foxboro for a Week 3 game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Las Vegas has lost five consecutive games to the Patriots and hasn't beaten them in Foxboro since 1994. If the Raiders are going to end that losing skid, they have to slow down Newton.

Newton has played very well for the Patriots so far. He's completing 71.4 percent of his passes for 552 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His largest impact has come on the ground, though. He's rushed for 112 yard (4.7 per carry) and four touchdowns (tied for the league lead among all players).

Oddsmakers have pegged the Patriots as 6-point betting favorites for this Week 3 matchup. The Patriots should win given their talent and coaching advantage, but the Raiders should not be taken lightly. Las Vegas has scored 34 points in each of its first two games, including an impressive upset win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.